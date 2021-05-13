The American wrestler turned actor John Cena on Tuesday confirmed that he will return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). However, the former WWE champion won’t be stepping into the ring. Cena is returning to the company as a creator, producer and narrator of a new WWE series called WWE Evil for its partner Peacock. The show would be a “psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical characters in WWE history and their impact on mainstream culture".

However, the release date of the show is yet to be announced. Cena has not featured in any WWE competition, since his match with The Fiend at WrestleMania last year. However, the wrestler turned actor has been busy with his Hollywood projects.

Cena is part of Fast and Furious 9. In the movie, Cena would appear as Jakob Toretto – the brother of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto. He is also set to feature in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as Peacemaker.Cena’s Suicide Squad character Peacemaker is also getting its own spin-off series on HBO Max. And due to the scheduling of the show, Cena was not part of this year’s WrestleMania.“Currently, I’m in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max," Cena was quoted as saying by the Sports Illustrated. Cena was responding to a query regarding his appearance at WrestleMania. “Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks."

“Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July," he added.

Cena is a five times WWE United State Champions. He also won the world tag team championship four times. He is a 16-time world champion, a record he shares with Ric Flair. Cenaalso won Royal Rumble two times.

