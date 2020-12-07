John Cena Shares Ranveer Singh's Photo on Instagram Leaving the Actor and Netizens Amused

Hollywood hunk and WWE champion John Cena shared a photo of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on his Instagram page, which has not only amused the Bollywood star but netizens as well. Cena's Instagram account is dedicated to sharing random pictures of random people and celebrities without any context or caption. In one such latest post, Cena shared a photo of Singh posing with a fan who can be seen wearing a mask which has a line from the song Apna Time Aayega from his film Gully Boy. The Hollywood star's photo post does not carry a caption but is trending online and has garnered close to 5.10 lakh likes. While it ushered a slew of amusing comments from Singh, several fans reacted to it in strange ways.

See it here:

The Gully Boy star took to the comments section and wrote, "Kuch bhi (anything)," with a laughing emoji. Singh's reaction garnered comment from actor Arjun Kapoor, who wrote, "Baba, Baba, Baba."

Cena's post led to a slew of comments from fans and users who couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the picture. A user wrote, "John Cena = DIL SE INDIAN (John Cena = Indian by heart)," while another one questioned, "Is this Account run by Ranveer Singh (?)"

"John Cena account is hacked by @ranveersingh," wrote another. "Cena's the most Indian Foreigner of 2020," quipped a netizen.

This is not the first time that Cena has posted a picture of Ranveer. In March this year, he shared a still from Apna time Aayega as the movie Gully Boy was India's official entry to the Oscars 2020.

The 16-time WWE World Champion previously shared pictures of other Bollywood stars on his social media, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan.

John Cena had even quoted Shah Rukh Khan on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.