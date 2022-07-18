John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh Tie Knot for the Second Time

WWE wrestler and Hollywood superstar John Cena got married to Shay Shariatzadeh for the second time in Vancouver on Friday. The couple was earlier got married in October 2020 in a Florida Court. Before their court marriage, they dated each other for over a year and a half.

The couple put a hold on their celebration due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CENA FANCLUB (@cenation.boy)



According to a report in People magazine, Cena and Shariatzade got married on July 15 at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, Canada. However, they have not posted any photos of the ceremony on their social media accounts.

Recently, the Leader of the Cenation celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut in WWE by appearing on Monday night Raw. WWE devoted a major portion of the latest episode of Raw to the 45-year-old legend. Vince McMahon introduced John Cena before he made a euphoric entrance to the ring as the entire WWE locker room stood on the entrance ramp and applauded. In the ring, Cena reflected on his long journey in the sport and talked about how much the WWE fans meant to him.

Cena was clearly overwhelmed by the heart-warming reception, accorded to him, and expressed his gratitude to his fans for sticking by him throughout his career.

“For 20 years, you have created an environment for me to be my true self. You’ve also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you’ve also been kind enough to tell me when I don’t,” Cena was quoted as saying.



Cena last fought in WWE against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

Since then, Cena has been focussing on his Hollywood career and has starred in the television series Peacemaker.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.