John Cena’s Old Post on India Captain Virat Kohli Goes Viral

Indian captain Virat Kohli is among one of the most celebrated cricketers not just in India but across the globe. Widely regarded as one of the modern-day greats, Kohli enjoys a massive fan following on and off the field.

WWE superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena seems to be a fan of the Indian skipper too. The American had also shared pictures of Kohli from his official Instagram handle in the past.

An old post of Cena on Kohli has resurfaced on the internet and is being shared widely.

Check out Cena’s post:

The post is from 2019 when Kohli was leading Team India in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Cena posted the snap of Kohli a day before India’s semi-final match against New Zealand.

New Zealand qualified for the final beating India but lost to England on boundary count in controversial fashion.

At present, Kohli and co are in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting on June 18.

While Team India had their first group training on Thursday, New Zealand are already involved in a two-match Test series against England as part of their build-up for the marquee event.

BCCI on Thursday shared a video of Team India’s first practice session on Twitter.

We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high 🔥#TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 preparations are on in full swing for the #WTC21 Final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MkHwh5wAYp— BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the first Test match between New Zealand and England ended in a draw. For New Zealand debutant Devon Conway starred with the bat. He scored 200 runs off 347 balls in the first innings with the help of 22 fours and one six. He scored 23 runs in the second innings.

The second Test match started on June 10 and it is slated to be concluded on June 14. After that, the Kane Williamson led outfit would enjoy a four-day off.

