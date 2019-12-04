John Morrison Headed Back to WWE as He Signs Multi-year Deal
John Morrison and WWE confirmed the news of the former joining back the wrestling brand.
Joe Morrison has signed to join back the WWE. (Photo Credit: WWE)
John Morrison will soon be seen back in WWE after agreeing a multi-year contract with the wrestling brand. WWE took to its website to announce the news. "The Guru of Greatness is set to bring his Hollywood style back to WWE for the first time since 2011. A former Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion, Morrison is still fondly remembered by the WWE Universe for his unique and exciting in-ring style, which was influenced by his extensive background in parkour," the WWE statement read.
Morrison too confirmed the news on Twitter. The former world tag team champion confirmed the news, "Confirmed. I have signed with @WWE - I've never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can't wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business (sic)."
Confirmed ? I have signed with @WWE - I've never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can't wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business??— John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 4, 2019
According to WWE Morrison's TV return and brand affiliation are yet to be determined. Morrison had debuted in WWE in a 2005 edition of SmackDown before making his departure from the company in November 2011.
