Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

John Morrison Headed Back to WWE as He Signs Multi-year Deal

John Morrison and WWE confirmed the news of the former joining back the wrestling brand.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
John Morrison Headed Back to WWE as He Signs Multi-year Deal
Joe Morrison has signed to join back the WWE. (Photo Credit: WWE)

John Morrison will soon be seen back in WWE after agreeing a multi-year contract with the wrestling brand. WWE took to its website to announce the news. "The Guru of Greatness is set to bring his Hollywood style back to WWE for the first time since 2011. A former Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion, Morrison is still fondly remembered by the WWE Universe for his unique and exciting in-ring style, which was influenced by his extensive background in parkour," the WWE statement read.

Morrison too confirmed the news on Twitter. The former world tag team champion confirmed the news, "Confirmed. I have signed with @WWE - I've never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can't wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business (sic)."

According to WWE Morrison's TV return and brand affiliation are yet to be determined. Morrison had debuted in WWE in a 2005 edition of SmackDown before making his departure from the company in November 2011.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com