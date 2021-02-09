News18 Logo

Johnson Leads Alabama A&M Past Ark.-Pine Bluff 56-55

Jalen Johnson had 22 points, including the gamewinning basket on a steal with 22.3 seconds left and Alabama A&M narrowly defeated ArkansasPine Bluff 5655 on Monday night.

NORMAL, Ala.: Jalen Johnson had 22 points, including the game-winning basket on a steal with 22.3 seconds left and Alabama A&M narrowly defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56-55 on Monday night.

Johnson missed a shot in the lane and the Golden Lions grabbed the rebound but Jalen Johnson ripped it out of his hands and laid it in.

After a Pine Bluff miss, Brandon Powell was fouled with five seconds left. He missed both shots but the Golden Lions couldn’t get up a final shot.

Jevon Tatum had 10 points and eight rebounds for Alabama A&M (6-2, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Dequan Morris had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Lions (3-16, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Shaun Doss Jr. added 11 points. Terrance Banyard had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


