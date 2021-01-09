News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Johnson Scores 20 To Lift Lipscomb Past Bellarmine 77-72
1-MIN READ

Johnson Scores 20 To Lift Lipscomb Past Bellarmine 77-72

Johnson Scores 20 To Lift Lipscomb Past Bellarmine 77-72

KJ Johnson had 20 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Bellarmine 7772 on Friday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.: KJ Johnson had 20 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Bellarmine 77-72 on Friday night.

Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Greg Jones had 19 points for Lipscomb (7-6, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Romeao Ferguson added 16 points and seven rebounds. Parker Hazen had 10 points.

Ethan Claycomb had 16 points and five assists for the Knights (3-4, 0-1). Pedro Bradshaw added 14 points and nine rebounds. Sam DeVault had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

102 words


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...