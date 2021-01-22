Johnson Sinks Winning FTs, N. Colorado Beats E. Washington

News18 Logo

GREELEY, Colo.: Matt Johnson II sank two free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining as Northern Colorado fought past Eastern Washington 78-76 in a see-saw game on Thursday night.

Johnson and Daylen Kountz each scored 22 points for Northern Colorado. TreShon Smoots added 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and had a career-best six assists for Northern Colorado (8-6, 5-4 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 10 points.

The Bears scored a season-best 47 points in the first half and led by as many as 11 in the second. Eastern Washington came roaring back with a 14-3 run and took a 70-69 lead with 3:23 remaining. The game saw 10 lead changes and eight ties.

Tanner Groves had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (3-6, 2-2). Tyler Robertson added 16 points. Jacob Davison had 11 points.

