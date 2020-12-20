News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Johnston, Smith Lead Stetson Over Carver College 95-51
1-MIN READ

Johnston, Smith Lead Stetson Over Carver College 95-51

Johnston, Smith Lead Stetson Over Carver College 95-51

Chase Johnston had 19 points to lead five Stetson players in double figures as the Hatters rolled past Carver College 9551 on Saturday night.

DELAND, Fla.: Chase Johnston had 19 points to lead five Stetson players in double figures as the Hatters rolled past Carver College 95-51 on Saturday night.

Josh Smith added 16 points for the Hatters (2-4). Mahamadou Diawara chipped in 13, Joel Kabimba scored 12 and Rob Perry had 11. Smith also had seven rebounds.

Paul Hepburn had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 13 games. Bryson Scott added 14 points. Glenn Sims had five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...