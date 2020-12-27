Jon Huber, WWE's Luke Harper, Dies Aged 41 of Non-COVID-19 Related Lung Issue

Professional Wrestler Jon Huber, popularly known as Luke Harper in the WWE, and Brodie Lee has died aged 41 of non-COVID-19 related lung issue, an AEW official statement on social media said on Sunday. Huber was most recently wrestling under the name Brodie Lee for AEW.

Huber's wife took to Instagram to remember her husband saying, "My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue."

Huber made his name in the independent wrestling scene, wrestling for promotions like Dragon Gate and Combat Zone Wrestling before making a big splash in NXT and WWE main roster as Luke Harper part of the ultra-popular Wyatt Family.

Remembering Huber WWE in an official statement said, "Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft-spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring. After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family. Harper had a dominant tag team run with Rowan that would lay the groundwork for future championship success.

As a member of The Wyatt Family, he engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena, and The Usos. After being set free from the family, Harper authored an impressive singles run that culminated with him defeating Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship. Harper & Rowan later comprised The Bludgeon Brothers and embarked on a path of destruction that was highlighted by a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34."

The news came as a shock to the pro-wrestling community with several of his colleagues took to social to mourn Huber's death.

I’m in total shock. Prayers to Amanda & their boys during this time. I can’t believe it. Rest In Peace Jon 🙏🏻 https://t.co/j7vQM3GCVO — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 27, 2020

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of @ThisBrodieLee who was a a dear friend to so many of us. He was an amazing husband and a devoted father. His love for his family was immeasurable. I am sending prayers and love to Amanda, Brodie, Nolan and Jon Huber’s family~ pic.twitter.com/VTC0aC0dqJ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 27, 2020

When long trips away from home made me miss my wife and daughter, you always made it a little easier. Great wrestler, but perfect family man. I’ll make sure Amanda, Brodie and Nolan always know how much they meant to you. I loved being your friend. Rest In Peace, Jon. pic.twitter.com/wR5927Xlx1 — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 27, 2020

