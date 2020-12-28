News18 Logo

Jones, Domask Lead S. Illinois Past Evansville 63-57
1-MIN READ

Lance Jones had 19 points as Southern Illinois stretched its seasonopening win streak to seven games, topping Evansville 6357 on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener.

CARBONDALE, Ill.: Lance Jones had 19 points as Southern Illinois stretched its season-opening win streak to seven games, topping Evansville 63-57 on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Before the game Southern Illinois held a moment of silence for former coach Rich Herrin, who coached the Salukis from 1985-1988, which included three-straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. A school Hall of Famer, Herrin, 87, dies on Friday night.

Marcus Domask added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Salukis, who are 7-0 for the first time since the 1947-48 team went 8-0.

Jawaun Newton had 14 points for the Purple Aces (2-5). Noah Frederking added 12 points. Shamar Givance had 11 points.

The teams face off again on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


