1-MIN READ

Jones Leads UNC Asheville Over Charleston Southern 83-75

Tajion Jones had 20 points as UNC Asheville topped Charleston Southern 8375 on Friday.

ASHEVILLE, N.C.: Tajion Jones had 20 points as UNC Asheville topped Charleston Southern 83-75 on Friday.

LJ Thorpe had 18 points for UNC Asheville (7-6, 6-2 Big South Conference). Trent Stephney added 15 points and Jamon Battle had 13 points.

JaQuavian Florence scored a season-high 21 points for the Buccaneers (1-11, 0-8), who have lost eight straight. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds, and Emorie Knox had 13 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 92-54 Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


