Jones, Moody Lift S. Utah Past Idaho 85-80

Tevian Jones and Aanen Moody scored 17 points apiece as Southern Utah won its eighth straight game, narrowly beating Idaho 8580 on Thursday night. Dre Marin added 16 points for the Thunderbirds.

CEDAR CITY, Utah: Tevian Jones and Aanen Moody scored 17 points apiece as Southern Utah won its eighth straight game, narrowly beating Idaho 85-80 on Thursday night. Dre Marin added 16 points for the Thunderbirds.

Ivan Madunic had nine rebounds for Southern Utah (8-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference).

Damen Thacker scored a career-high 27 points for the Vandals (0-8, 0-5). Gabe Quinnett added 10 points. JaVary Christmas had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


