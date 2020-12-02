News18 Logo

Jones Seals Progress For Depleted Liverpool With Win Over Ajax

LIVERPOOL, England: Teenager Curtis Jones grabbed a 58th-minute winner as an injury-hit Liverpool qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-0 Group D win over Ajax Amsterdam at Anfield on Tuesday.

Ajax keeper Andre Onana badly misjudged a cross from Neco Williams and allowed the ball to float over his head where the 19-year-old Jones did well to guide it home at the back post.

The goal came shortly after Ajax had gone close to an opener with David Neres striking the post after Liverpool’s young Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher had pushed out a Noussair Mazraoui effort.

Kelleher, making his Champions League debut as a replacement for the injured Alisson Becker, pulled off a vital save in the final minutes to keep out a header from Ajax’s veteran substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

Liverpool have 12 points from five games and top the group.


