Jordan Lifts Middle Tennessee Past Charlotte On Late FTs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.: Jalen Jordan made a pair of foul shots with 11 seconds left to lift Middle Tennessee to a 66-65 win over Charlotte on Friday night. The 49ers were unable to get off a shot on their subsequent possession.

Dontrell Shuler had 16 points to lead the Blue Raiders.

Jordan Davis had 10 points for Middle Tennessee (4-11, 2-7 Conference USA), which ended its six-game losing streak. Jalen Jordan added 10 points.

Jahmir Young had 15 points for the 49ers (9-8, 5-4). Jhery Matos added 13 points and six assists. Jordan Shepherd had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


