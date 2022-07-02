Jorge Masvidal Disrespects Conor McGregor's Proper 12; Calls it 'Cheap Whiskey'

American MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal dissed UFC star Conor McGregor in a video by dumping a bottle of his premium whiskey on an open cut. Masvidal and McGregor have indicated their interest in locking horns against each other since early 2020. The two have exchanged words and have tried to insult each other for a while now but the former Bellator man has taken it a little too far this time around.

Masvidal took to Instagram today, posting a video mocking Conor’s whiskey company. Despite its huge sales volume, Proper 12 has been dubbed “poor man’s whiskey” by critics, and Masvidal appears to concur, as it may be used in ways other than drinking.

The welterweight fighter begins the video by telling how he sliced his foot doing front somersaults in the water, and how he hasn’t healed due to regular wrestling mat training.

“I need some rubbing alcohol or anything similar to rubbing alcohol to put to the wound, but we don’t have any,” Masvidal explained, referring to McGregor’s Whiskey as his antiseptic for the day.

He then poured the premium whiskey on his feet to clean the cut. However, he seemed disappointed by the strength of the alcohol. “This thing doesn’t even sting, it’s a cheap whiskey”, he said while walking away, questioning the alcohol concentration in the drink.

McGregor founded Proper Twelve and sold the majority stake in the company for a whopping $600 million deal in 2021. The whiskey was also the sponsor of Connor’s UFC 2018 super-fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, with the branding adorning the Octagon canvas.

Both these fighters are ferocious in the octagon and have proved themselves in the past. McGregor has shown that he is not afraid to take on anyone in the octagon. The Irish fighter has won in two weight classes and is participating in a third. Masvidal, on the other hand, boasts the UFC BMF title. He also holds the record for the fastest knockout in the history of UFC. All this speaks volumes about his gravitas.

It feels appropriate that the two resolve their beef once and for all inside the Octagon in what would be a significant return for McGregor after his extended injury layoff.

