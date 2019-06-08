Jos Buttler: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
Jos Butler is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.
A file photo of England batsman Jos Buttler. (Getty Images)
Jos Buttler, whose full name is Joseph Charles Butler, is a British cricketer from Somerset. He was born on September 8, 1990 at Taunton, Somerset. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a wicketkeeper batsmen, who bats right-handed.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, England A, England XI, Lancashire, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, England Under-19, Somerset, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder, England Lions, Comilla Victorians
Jos Buttler has played in 133 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 3652 runs at an average of 41.26. His highest score is 150. He has scored 8 centuries and 18 half-centuries.
His ODI debut was England v Pakistan at Dubai (DSC), Feb 21, 2012 . Root played his latest ODI match in May 30, 2019 against South Africa at The Oval.
Buttler made his First-Class debut for Somerset in 2009 and scored a decent 30 against Lancashire. Buttler first grabbed headlines when, as a 19-year old, he had a terrific 2010 season with Somerset. His aggressive batting helped him score 440 runs in the 40-overs domestic tournament at a staggering average of 55.00.
This Jos Buttler: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 8, 2019.
