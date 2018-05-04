English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jose Mourinho Backs Assistant Rui Faria to Take Over at Arsenal
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes his long-time assistant Rui Faria would be a "good fit" for the managerial hot seat at Arsenal when it becomes available at the end of the season.
Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho (Image: AFP)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes his long-time assistant Rui Faria would be a "good fit" for the managerial hot seat at Arsenal when it becomes available at the end of the season.
British media has reported that the 42-year-old Faria is on Arsenal's shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger, who will leave the north London club after almost 22 years in charge.
Portuguese Faria has worked with Mourinho since 2001 and they have won 25 trophies together across six clubs.
When asked if his assistant would be a contender for the Arsenal job, Mourinho said: "I think so, yes. I don't know (if he wants to be a manager). You ask me if I think it would be a good fit and I say 'yes'.
"And I say it because more than my assistant, he is my friend. If my friend has the possibility one day of a big job I would help him to pack and to carry the bags and to wish him luck.
"I met him when he was a kid at university and we worked together for 18 years. He is a big friend more than an assistant."
Former Arsenal midfielders Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and Liverpool's assistant manager Zeljko Buvac have also been linked with the Arsenal job in the British media.
Also Watch
British media has reported that the 42-year-old Faria is on Arsenal's shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger, who will leave the north London club after almost 22 years in charge.
Portuguese Faria has worked with Mourinho since 2001 and they have won 25 trophies together across six clubs.
When asked if his assistant would be a contender for the Arsenal job, Mourinho said: "I think so, yes. I don't know (if he wants to be a manager). You ask me if I think it would be a good fit and I say 'yes'.
"And I say it because more than my assistant, he is my friend. If my friend has the possibility one day of a big job I would help him to pack and to carry the bags and to wish him luck.
"I met him when he was a kid at university and we worked together for 18 years. He is a big friend more than an assistant."
Former Arsenal midfielders Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and Liverpool's assistant manager Zeljko Buvac have also been linked with the Arsenal job in the British media.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During KKR-CSK Clash
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- Steven Gerrard Unveiled as New Rangers Manager
- Wenger Very Sad as Atletico Ruin His Arsenal Farewell