Jose Mourinho Becomes AS Roma Head Coach from Serie A 2021-22 Season Onwards

Jose Mourinho will take over the role of head coach at Serie A club AS Roma, the club announced on Twitter on Tuesday ahead of the 2021-22 season. This comes just 15 days after Tottenham Hotspur sacked Mourinho a day after they announced their involvement in the breakaway European Super League - a plan that fell to the ground in just 48 hours due to intense pressure from the fans, UEFA and all football associations. Mourinho will take over from fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, who leaves Roma at the end of the current campaign.

The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/f5YGGIVFJp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021

“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season," AS Roma wrote on Twitter.

This is not Mourinho’s first stint in Italy. He was the head coach of Inter Milan from 2008-2010, where he saw immense success. He guided Inter to two Serie A titles and a European treble in 2009-10 season, where the club won the domestic league, Coppa Italian and the UEFA Champions League, a first for an Italian club. He also won the Champions League with Porto in 2004 and three Premier League titles with Chelsea.

Mourinho’s departure from Tottenham made it the first time that he left a club without winning a single trophy during his tenure.

