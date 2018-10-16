English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jose Mourinho Charged by FA Over Abusive Language
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association for abusive language following his side's Premier League win over Newcastle United this month, English soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.
(Image: Reuters)
The Portuguese coach was reported to have directed an insult in his native language towards a camera which was live tracking him down the touchline after his side's 3-2 comeback win at Old Trafford.
"It is alleged that his (Mourinho's) language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper. He has until 6pm on 19 October 2018 to respond to the charge," the FA said in a statement.
Mourinho's punishment, if found guilty, could include a touchline ban, which would mean him sitting in the stands for the game against his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
