Joshna Chinappa Wins 18th National Title, Saurav Ghosal 13th Crown

Joshna Chinappa beat Tanvi Khanna while Saurav Ghosal defeated Abhishek Pradhan to win national titles.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
Joshna Chinappa Wins 18th National Title, Saurav Ghosal 13th Crown
Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal. (Photo Credit: PSA Twitter/Getty Images)

Chennai: There is no stopping Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal, it seems. The country's squash aces reigned supreme in the 77th Senior National Championship at the ISA courts here, claiming their 18th and 13th titles respectively.

Chinappa, the torch-bearer for Indian women's squash for close to two decades now, showed why she was the one to beat as she put paid to the aspirations of Tanvi Khanna, (seeded 3/4) in four games to add yet another national title to her kitty.

The top-seeded Chennai player recovered brilliantly after losing the first game to post a 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 win to underline her superiority.

She had last year broken the record of 16 national titles held by Bhuvneshwari Kumar by winning in Pune last year.

Chinappa won her first national crown in the year 2000 and has since lost only two matches, both finals.

Later, Ghosal showed why he is still the man to beat, with a crushing 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 defeat of young Abhishek Pradhan (No.2 seed) to win the title yet again.

The experienced No.1 seed did not give his opponent any chance in the summit clash and raced away to victory.

