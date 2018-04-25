English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Joshna's Good Run in Egypt Ends With Loss in Quarters
Joshna Chinappa's campaign at the El Gouna International PSA world series squash event ended with a loss to fourth seed Laura Massaro in the quarterfinals. The 16th seeded Indian, after beating eight-time world champion Nicol David, went down against Massaro in straight games
Joshna Chinappa. (Getty Images)
El Gouna: Joshna Chinappa's campaign at the El Gouna International PSA world series squash event ended with a loss to fourth seed Laura Massaro in the quarterfinals. The 16th seeded Indian, after beating eight-time world champion Nicol David, went down against Massaro in straight games.
The top English player won 11-4, 11-8, 11-2 in a quarterfinal lasting 23 minutes.
The other Indian in the women's draw, Dipika Pallikal, had lost to Camille Serme in the opening round. Both Pallikal and Chinappa had secured a doubles silver at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
