Joshna's Good Run in Egypt Ends With Loss in Quarters

Joshna Chinappa's campaign at the El Gouna International PSA world series squash event ended with a loss to fourth seed Laura Massaro in the quarterfinals. The 16th seeded Indian, after beating eight-time world champion Nicol David, went down against Massaro in straight games

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
Joshna Chinappa. (Getty Images)
El Gouna: Joshna Chinappa's campaign at the El Gouna International PSA world series squash event ended with a loss to fourth seed Laura Massaro in the quarterfinals. The 16th seeded Indian, after beating eight-time world champion Nicol David, went down against Massaro in straight games.

The top English player won 11-4, 11-8, 11-2 in a quarterfinal lasting 23 minutes.

The other Indian in the women's draw, Dipika Pallikal, had lost to Camille Serme in the opening round. Both Pallikal and Chinappa had secured a doubles silver at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
