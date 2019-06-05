Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

JP Duminy: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

JP Duminy is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 35 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
JP Duminy: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
File photo of JP Duminy.
Loading...

JP Duminy, whose full name is Jean-Paul Duminy is a South African cricketer. He was born on April 14, 1984 in Cape Town. He is 35 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a left-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Cape Cobras, Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Devon, Islamabad United, Mumbai Indians, South Africa Under-19s, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Surrey, Western Province, Western Province Boland.

JP Duminy has played in 195 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5100 runs at an average of 37.23. His highest score is 150 not out. He has scored 4 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 68 wickets at an average of 45.68. His bowling economy rate is 5.35. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/16.

Duminy made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo on August 20, 2004 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval on June 02, 2019.

This JP Duminy: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 5, 2019.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram