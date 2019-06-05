JP Duminy: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

JP Duminy, whose full name is Jean-Paul Duminy is a South African cricketer. He was born on April 14, 1984 in Cape Town. He is 35 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a left-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Cape Cobras, Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Devon, Islamabad United, Mumbai Indians, South Africa Under-19s, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Surrey, Western Province, Western Province Boland.

JP Duminy has played in 195 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5100 runs at an average of 37.23. His highest score is 150 not out. He has scored 4 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 68 wickets at an average of 45.68. His bowling economy rate is 5.35. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/16.

Duminy made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo on August 20, 2004 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval on June 02, 2019.

This JP Duminy: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 5, 2019.