JSW Group Comes on Board with IOA as Team India Sponsor for Tokyo Olympics

The JSW Group (JSW) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday announced a new sponsorship agreement that will see the Indian conglomerate come onboard as an official Team India sponsor ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Under the terms of the agreement, JSW will offer sponsorship support to the tune of Rs. 1 crore to the IOA for the Tokyo Olympics, which will mark a centenary to Team India’s first participation at the quadrennial sporting extravaganza.

The JSW Group, which has ownership interests in the Delhi Capitals (IPL), Bengaluru FC (ISL) and Haryana Steelers (PKL), and also led the establishment of the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, had previously signed an agreement with the IOA to set up the first ever Indian Olympic Hospitality House during the Olympic Games in Tokyo, originally scheduled for the summer of 2020.

Speaking about the partnership with the IOA, Parth Jindal, Manging Director- JSW Cements, JSW Paints said, “The JSW Group has been a vocal supporter of the Olympic Movement in India over the past decade and I am very pleased to formalize our association with the IOA ahead of what promises to be a memorable Olympics for Team India. We were looking forward to hosting the first ever ‘India House’ at the Tokyo Games and had made significant progress on that front, but given the circumstances, this is our way of showing our support to all Indian athletes heading to Tokyo next month.”

Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, President-IOA, welcomed the JSW Group to the IOA’s portfolio of sponsors for Tokyo2020, “JSW Group coming on board as a sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is terrific news for the IOA and the entire Indian sports ecosystem. We are thrilled to include JSW Group in India’s Olympic journey in Tokyo and make our success a collective effort.”

IOA Secretary General Mr. Rajeev Mehta also expressed his delight at the partnership agreement. He said, “The support extended by JSW Group further enables the IOA to provide a seamless experience for the athletes and management staff in their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. We are grateful for the support from such a reputed institution as JSW Group and welcome this as big step in boosting our preparation for the Olympics.”

