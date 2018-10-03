English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Juan Martin Del Potro into Beijing Last Eight as Grigor Dimitrov Exits
Favourite Juan Martin del Potro avoided the fate of third seed Grigor Dimitrov to surge into the quarter-finals of the China Open on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Favourite Juan Martin del Potro avoided the fate of third seed Grigor Dimitrov to surge into the quarter-finals of the China Open on Tuesday.
The towering Argentine top seed, enjoying one of the best seasons of his injury-blighted career, dismissed Russia's stubborn Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in Beijing.
The victory means that Del Potro has qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals event for the first time since 2013.
The world number four will again be strongly fancied when he faces Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in the last eight.
Bulgaria's Dimitrov was on the end of a major shock, totting up nine double faults in a three-set defeat to Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic.
Lajovic meets Britain's fifth seed Kyle Edmund in the quarter-finals.
The 30-year-old Del Potro was imperious from the off, breaking the unseeded Khachanov in the first game of the match and then winning his own service game to love.
Del Potro, losing finalist at the US Open last month, finished off the first set with an ace to underline his superiority.
Khachanov, ranked 24th in the world, forced the second-set tie break with a break of Del Potro's serve but was always playing catch-up after going 3-1 down.
Del Potro sealed the match with his 11th ace.
Javier Mascherano, the Argentine international footballer formerly of Barcelona and now playing in China, was in the crowd to see his countryman and friend.
In the women's draw, number two seed Caroline Wozniacki rounded off a polished display with an ace in a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Petra Martic of Croatia.
The Dane faces Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in the last 16.
Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic set up a meeting against China's top player Wang Qiang.
The towering Argentine top seed, enjoying one of the best seasons of his injury-blighted career, dismissed Russia's stubborn Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in Beijing.
The victory means that Del Potro has qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals event for the first time since 2013.
The world number four will again be strongly fancied when he faces Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in the last eight.
Bulgaria's Dimitrov was on the end of a major shock, totting up nine double faults in a three-set defeat to Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic.
Lajovic meets Britain's fifth seed Kyle Edmund in the quarter-finals.
The 30-year-old Del Potro was imperious from the off, breaking the unseeded Khachanov in the first game of the match and then winning his own service game to love.
Del Potro, losing finalist at the US Open last month, finished off the first set with an ace to underline his superiority.
Khachanov, ranked 24th in the world, forced the second-set tie break with a break of Del Potro's serve but was always playing catch-up after going 3-1 down.
Del Potro sealed the match with his 11th ace.
Javier Mascherano, the Argentine international footballer formerly of Barcelona and now playing in China, was in the crowd to see his countryman and friend.
In the women's draw, number two seed Caroline Wozniacki rounded off a polished display with an ace in a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Petra Martic of Croatia.
The Dane faces Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in the last 16.
Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic set up a meeting against China's top player Wang Qiang.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta hasn’t been Given Protection Against Nana Patekar: Maha Govt
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
- Pakistani Fan Rizla Rehan Humbled by Ravi Shastri’s Gesture
- Mi Home Security Camera 360 Review: Keeping an Eye on Your Home, no Complications
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...