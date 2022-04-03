Judith Jeptum Wins Paris Marathon in Record Time, Deso Gelmisa Wins Men's Event

Kenya’s Judith Jeptum won the Paris marathon on Sunday in an event record time of 2hr 19min 48sec. The 26-year-old took almost a minute of the previous record time for the Paris marathon set five years ago.

Fanti Jimma of Ethiopia was second at 2hr 22min 52sec, followed by her compatriot Besu Sado 20 seconds further adrift.

Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa won the Paris marathon on Sunday timing timing 2hr 05min 07sec.

In a tight finish Gelmisa finished just three seconds ahead of his compatriot Seifu Tura.

