Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
Barcelona, without Messi, won their first game in midweek against Inter Milan in the Champions League, while Real Madrid who also won in midweek are facing a crisis under new manager Julen Lopetegui’s leadership.
After more than a decade, La Liga will see an El Clasico without the two iconic players Lionel Messi (injured) and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Madrid come into the game on the back four defeats, a draw and a win in their last six games, while also failing to score a goal in over eight hours, the worst goalless drought in the history of the club.
Real Madrid defender Marcelo though has spoken out in support of the manager and said that he was doing all he could to ensure the team played well on Sunday at the Camp Nou.
"We will try and turn this situation around, we are not so bad, but we want to be better," Marcelo told La Liga's website. "Lopetegui is trying everything possible to put Madrid at the top, where it should be."
The defender has also been criticised recently for his poor defending during Madrid’s poor run and the left back understands that there can be no slip ups in El Clasico, even if the talismanic Messi is out of action.
"In this game whoever makes fewer mistakes will win," Marcelo said. "We must be alert, we know Barcelona's quality and the important players they have up front. [But] we will play our own game, we know the potential we have ourselves."
Club captain Sergio Ramos believes that his side have the wherewithal to come back fighting on Sunday, and said it is these moments when players are required to show character.
"When faced with adversity is when we show our true worth," Ramos said. "After this bad run, we are on the right path to come out of this -- working hard, and being united, is the key to success."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
