Jung Gives South Korea 2-1 Victory Over Uruguay
Paulo Bento picked up his second win in three games since taking charge of South Korea as the Portuguese coach led his side to a 2-1 friendly win over Uruguay on Friday.
Image: Reuters
Seoul: Paulo Bento picked up his second win in three games since taking charge of South Korea as the Portuguese coach led his side to a 2-1 friendly win over Uruguay on Friday.
Jung Woo-young scored the winner 11 minutes from fulltime with a simple tap-in after Matias Vecino had cancelled out Hwang Ui-jo's opener.
Hwang put the Koreans in front in the 66th minute when he slotted home from inside the area after Fernando Muslera saved Son Heung-min's penalty.
Uruguay levelled six minutes later when Lucas Torreira capitalised on a mistake in defence to pull the ball back for Vecino to net from eight metres.
Yet the Koreans eventually claimed the win when Jung scored at the second attempt, slotting his shot home after Edinson Cavani's weak attempt to clear Jung's initial headed effort.
The victory was Bento's second since taking over as South Korea coach in September, with the Portuguese winning his first game against Costa Rica before being held to a 0-0 draw by Chile.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
