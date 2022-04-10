Junior Women Academy Championship 2022: SAI, Madhya Pradesh Score Easy Wins

Sanjna Horo scored three goals while Sushmita Panna and Deepali struck a brace each as Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy scored an 11-0 win against Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta in a Pool A clash in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 on Saturday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Sujata Kujur opened the score for SAI Academy in the second minute as Sushmita Panna (7′, 22′), Puja Sahoo (15′), Sanjna Horo (16′, 31′, 60′), Prini Kandir (32′), Deepali (37′, 48′) and Sunelita Toppo (40′) scored goals to fetch a big win for their team.

In another match, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 6-0 in their Pool B match.

Goals were scored by Yogita Verma (10′), Hritika Singh (13,43), Priyanka Yadav (19), Soniye Kumre (30′) and Bhumiksha Sahu (41′) for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy gained three points after Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) Hockey Academy forfeited their Pool A match. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy too gained three points after Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh forfeited their pool B match.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.