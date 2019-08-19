Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Junior Women Boxers Claim 12 Medals at Serbian Tourney

India won four gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the Nation's Cup in Vrbas, Serbia.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Junior Women Boxers Claim 12 Medals at Serbian Tourney
Over 160 boxers from 20 countries participated in Serbian tourney, for which India sent a 13-member squad. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Loading...

India's junior women boxers clinched 12 medals, including four gold, at the third Nation's Cup in Vrbas, Serbia.

The team won four gold, four silver and four bronze medals and claimed the runners-up trophy.

Tamanna (48kg), Ambeshori Devi (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg) Priyanka (66kg) notched up the gold medals.

Tamanna was adjudged Best Foreign Boxer. She blanked Russia's Alena Tremasova 5-0 in the final, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a statement.

Manipur's Ambeshori and Haryana's Dahiya continued their fine runs from the Black Forest Cup in June to secure hard-fought 3-2 wins over Sweden's Duna Sipel and Ukraine's Kristina Kartavtseva respectively.

Haryana's Priyanka secured a commanding 5-0 win over Russia's Olga Petrashko.

In 50kg, Karnataka's Anju Devi settled for a silver along with Maharashtra's Simran Verma (52kg), Haryana's Manshi Dalal (75kg) and Punjab's Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (80kg).

Goa's Aashreya Naik (63kg), Neha (54kg), Khushi (70kg) and Alfiya Akram Khan Pathan (+80kg) picked up bronze medals after losing their respective semifinal bouts.

Over 160 boxers from 20 countries participated in this tournament, for which India sent a 13-member squad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram