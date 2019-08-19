Junior Women Boxers Claim 12 Medals at Serbian Tourney
India won four gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the Nation's Cup in Vrbas, Serbia.
Over 160 boxers from 20 countries participated in Serbian tourney, for which India sent a 13-member squad. (Photo Credit: BFI)
India's junior women boxers clinched 12 medals, including four gold, at the third Nation's Cup in Vrbas, Serbia.
The team won four gold, four silver and four bronze medals and claimed the runners-up trophy.
Tamanna (48kg), Ambeshori Devi (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg) Priyanka (66kg) notched up the gold medals.
Tamanna was adjudged Best Foreign Boxer. She blanked Russia's Alena Tremasova 5-0 in the final, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a statement.
Manipur's Ambeshori and Haryana's Dahiya continued their fine runs from the Black Forest Cup in June to secure hard-fought 3-2 wins over Sweden's Duna Sipel and Ukraine's Kristina Kartavtseva respectively.
Haryana's Priyanka secured a commanding 5-0 win over Russia's Olga Petrashko.
In 50kg, Karnataka's Anju Devi settled for a silver along with Maharashtra's Simran Verma (52kg), Haryana's Manshi Dalal (75kg) and Punjab's Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (80kg).
Goa's Aashreya Naik (63kg), Neha (54kg), Khushi (70kg) and Alfiya Akram Khan Pathan (+80kg) picked up bronze medals after losing their respective semifinal bouts.
Over 160 boxers from 20 countries participated in this tournament, for which India sent a 13-member squad.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in Chennai: Haryana 27-25 Mumba
- Are Your Cable TV And DTH Subscriptions Set to Become More Affordable?
- How Dare Someone Constantly Make Us Soft Targets: Karan Johar Reacts Angrily to Drug Party Claims
- Suhana Khan's Brother Aryan Parties with Ananya Panday and Friends, See Pics
- Labuschagne Replaces Smith to Become First Like-for-like Substitution in Cricket