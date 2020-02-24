Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Just Short: Another Miss for Armand Duplantis at 6.19m as He Tries to Break His Own World Record

Armand Duplantis failed in three attempts at 6.19 metres, eight days after beating his own best mark to take the record to 6.18 metres.

Reuters

Updated:February 24, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
Just Short: Another Miss for Armand Duplantis at 6.19m as He Tries to Break His Own World Record
Armand Duplantis (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris: Armand Duplantis cleared 6.01 metres easily to win an indoor meeting in Clermont Ferrand on Sunday but for the second time in five days the Swede could not break his own pole vault world record.

The 20-year-old failed in three attempts at 6.19 metres, eight days after beating his own best mark to take the record to 6.18 metres.

Duplantis first beat Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's record of 6.16 metres by one centimetre on Feb. 8.

Lavillenie, the organiser of Sunday's 'All star Perche' in Clermont Ferrand, took part in the event and finished second to Duplantis with 5.94 metres.

Ukrainian Sergey Bubka's 6.14m mark in 1994 remains the highest outdoor clearance but the IAAF has not distinguished between indoor and outdoor records in pole vault since 2000.

Bubka beat his own world record at four consecutive meetings in 1991.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
