Justin Trudeau Along With Entire Canada Celebrates Bianca Andreescu's Historic US Open Win

New York: Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu's fiery passion and impressive shotmaking skills had tennis experts figuring she would someday realize her dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion.

It happened Saturday at the US Open in her first Slam final as the 19-year-old defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to win the $3.85 million top prize.

Andreescu, who improved to 8-0 against top-10 opponents by defeating the 37-year-old American star, began playing several sports as a youth but found her calling once she turned to tennis.

Andreescu, whose parents were from Romania, played the youth circuit and three years ago began thinking about how it would feel to win the US Open.

Not since Venus Williams in 1997 had the US Open seen a run to the final by a debutante.

The victory lifted Andreescu to a career-best fifth in the world rankings, matching the best-ever mark by a Canadian woman set by Eugenie Bouchard in 2014. But even bigger things are expected from her now.

Andreescu, Canada's first Grand Slam winner, matched Monica Seles, who lifted the 1990 Roland Garros trophy in her fourth major, as the fastest player to win her first Slam title in the Open era.

Andreescu is the first teen to win a Grand Slam title since Russia's Maria Sharapova captured the 2006 US Open and she is the youngest US Open champion since Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2004.

Reactions to Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu defeating 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in Saturday's US Open women's final:

"Congratulations @Bandreescu_! You've made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth"

-- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his support to Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion.

"CONGRATS GIRL! Canadian history" -- Eugenie Bouchard, who was the first Canadian woman to make a Grand Slam final when she reached the 2014 Wimbledon championship match, losing to Petra Kvitova. It was posted with a big-screen TV image of Andreescu holding the US Open champion's trophy.

"SHE THE CHAMP! Congrats, @Bandreescu_

#WeTheNorth x #SheTheNorth"

-- The reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors transmuted their slogan from their title run, "We the North", to "She the North" in tribute to Andreescu, tweeting the note with a photo of a Raptors jersey with her name on it next to the NBA championship trophy.

"You're #1!!! Congrats @Bandreescu_!#ShetheNorth #USOpen"

-- The NHL's Vancouver Canucks sent their message with a photo of a No. 1 jersey bearing Andreescu's name.

"What a performance! Congratulations @Bandreescu_ #SheTheNorth"

-- The Toronto Maple Leafs, who last won the Stanley Cup in 1967, wished their best to a 19-year-old who wasn't even alive when Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam crown 20 years ago.

"HISTORY Congratulations to @Bandreescu_ on becoming the first (Canadian) to win a Grand Slam singles title! #USOpen

-- Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays, who last won the World Series in 1993, before Andreescu was born.

"Congratulations @Bandreescu_ on an amazing performance and your first grand slam! Romania is very proud of you."

-- Romania's Simona Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, pays tribute to Andreescu, whose parents are from Romania.

