JUV vs ATA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Serie A 2021-22 between Juventus vs Atalanta BC: Juventus will look to rise up Serie A 2021-22 rankings when they host Atalanta BC, at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night. Both sides are currently separated by four points and as many places in the home league standings. The Turin based outfit have won just six of their 13 league matches this season and they sit eighth in the Serie A standings. On the other hand, Atalanta BC are fourth after having won three of their last five matches and the home team will look to make up lost ground on their rivals.

The Bianconeri have ended a three-game winless run in Serie A as the won their last two games without conceding a goal. They will look to display the same fervour when they go against the visiting team. Meanwhile, after losing 3-2 to AC Milan last month, the visitors are going six games unbeaten, including the 5-2 drubbing of Spezia last time out.

With both sides will be aiming to trump over each other on Saturday and their upcoming match is sure to be a cracking one.

Serie A 2021-22, JUV vs ATA Live Streaming and Telecast

The Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels will cover the live coverage of matches. While live streaming will be available on their digital platform Sony LIV.

JUV vs ATA Serie A 2021-22, Match Details

The JUV vs ATA match will be played on Saturday, November 27 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 10:30 PM IST.

JUV vs ATA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Paulo Dybala

Vice-Captain: Mario Pasalic

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Jose Palomino, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Davide Zappacosta

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic

Strikers: Duvan Zapata, Paulo Dybala

JUV vs ATA Probable XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt; Manuel Locatelli; Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie, Arthur, Adrien Rabiot; Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala

Atalanta BC: Juan Musso (GK); Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Jose Palomino; Davide Zappacosta, Martin de Roon, Remo Freuler, Joakim Maehle; Mario Pasalic; Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

