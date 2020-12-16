JUV vs ATN Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus and Atalanta are set to face off in Week 12 of the Serie A today at 11 pm IST at the Allianz Stadium. Juve will enjoy the home conditions as they would look to keep up the momentum from the last few matches. They have now won three of the last five games, including a 3-0 win over Barcelona and 3-1 win over Genoa.

Atalanta have blown hot and cold this season, winning two and losing one game out of the last five played and five wins overall, one less than JUV. Their previous win was telling as they beat Fiorentina by 3-0. Currently standing at the ninth spot, they would try to jump a few places with a win here. But it is easier said than done, especially given Juventus’ record at the home ground.

JUV vs ATN Serie A 2020-21, Juventus vs Atalanta Live Streaming

The Juventus vs Atalanta match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD channels in India. Viewers can also live stream at SonyLIV.

JUV vs ATN Serie A 2020-21, Juventus vs Atalanta: Match Details

December 16 – 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Serie A 2020-21, JUV vs ATN Dream11 team for Juventus vs Atalanta

Serie A 2020-21, JUV vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Juventus vs Atalanta captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Serie A 2020-21, JUV vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Juventus vs Atalanta vice-captain: Duvan Zapata

Serie A 2020-21, JUV vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Juventus vs Atalanta goalkeeper: Marco Sportiello

Serie A 2020-21, JUV vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Juventus vs Atalanta defenders: Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Robin Gosens

Serie A 2020-21, JUV vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Juventus vs Atalanta midfielders: Arthur, Federico Bernardeschi, Mario Pasalic

Serie A 2020-21, JUV vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Juventus vs Atalanta strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Duvan Zapata

JUV vs ATN, Serie A 2020-21 Juventus possible starting line-up vs Atalanta: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Arthur, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

JUV vs ATN, Serie A 2020-21 Atalanta possible starting line-up vs Juventus: Marco Sportiello, Robin Gosens, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi, Marten De Roon, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata