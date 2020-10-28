JUV vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Juventus vs. Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will play host to Barcelona in the upcoming Group G point table of the UEFA Champions League. Both the teams have a total of three points each with Barcelona leading the table on goal difference. In the previous match, Barcelona kept a clean sheet with a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros whereas Juventus registered a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv. The UEFA Champions League Juventus vs. Barcelona kick-off scheduled for Thursday, October 29 at 1:30 AM.

UEFA Champions League Juventus vs. Barcelona team news:

Juventus have quite a few players who will be missing the match due to their injuries. Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt will not be seen on the field due to injuries. Alex Sandro too will continue to be absent for this match as well. Barcelona, on the other hand, will be without Gerard Pique after he got suspended. Samuel Umtiti will also be absent is he is still short of match fitness. Marc-Andre ter Stegen will once again miss the game. The in-form Ansu Fati will start again alongside Messi, who is the only player to have scored more goals than Ronaldo in the Champions League group stages.

Dream11 Team for Juventus vs. Barcelona

Captain: Messi

vice captain: Dybala

goalkeeper: Szczesny

Defenders: Demiral, Bonucci, Lenglet, Alaba

Midfielders: Pjanic, Rabiot, De Jong;

strikers: Messi, Fati, Dybala

Juventus probable lineup vs Barcelona: Szczesny; Demiral, Bonucci, Danilo; Chiesa, Bentancur, Rabiot, Cuadrado; Ramsey; Dybala, Morata

Barcelona probable lineup vs Juventus: Neto; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Dembele, Messi, Fati; Griezmann