JUV vs GEN Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Genoa Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will aim to win two matches on the bounce when they take on Genoa at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. Genoa, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back and get a win under their belts after their 1-1 draw by 10-man Fiorentina last time out. Juventus come into this match after an impressive 2-1 victory over Napoli on Wednesday. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala helped Juventus win their first match in as many as three games. Genoa come into this match after their 1-1 draw at home against Fiorentina. They will, however, be without the services of 22-year-old midfielder Luca Pellegrini, who will miss out owing to a hamstring injury. Also, Kevin Strootman will miss out due to suspension after he picked up five yellow cards.

Juventus, on the other hand, will be without the services of Federico Bernardeschi who has tested positive for COVID-19. We might see Paulo Dybala get a nod to start for this match. Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Genoa game will commence at 06:30 PM IST.

Juventus vs Genoa can be seen on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Serie A in India will be available on SonyLIV.

Sunday, April 11- 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Allianz Stadium

