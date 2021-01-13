JUV vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Genoa Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will play hosts to Genoa at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday for a Coppa Italia round of 16 encounter. They will enter this match after a 3-1 win over 10-man Sassuolo on Sunday in the Serie A.

Genoa, on the other hand, trumped Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna 2-0 on Saturday in Serie A. There were goals from Slovenia international Miha Zajc and Italian striker Mattia Destro and this ensured victory for Davide Ballardini's Genoa.

In 29 previous encounters between both the sides - Juventus have the clear advantage as they have won 20 games, lost four and drawn five.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo will not be able to call upon the services of Colombia international Juan Cuadrado, Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro as well as Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. All the three players have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating.

On the other hand, Genoa will be without Colombian centre-back Cristian Zapata, winger Vittorio Parigini as well as centre-back Davide Biraschi.

JUV vs GEN Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Genoa

JUV vs GEN Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Genoa captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs GEN Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Genoa vice-captain: Eldor Shomurodov

JUV vs GEN Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Genoa goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

JUV vs GEN Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Genoa defenders: Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello

JUV vs GEN Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Genoa midfielders: Arthur, Federico Bernardeschi, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc

JUV vs GEN Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Genoa strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Eldor Shomurodov

JUV vs GEN Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Juventus probable line-up vs Genoa: Gianluigi Buffon, Danilo, Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabotta, Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Federico Bernardeschi, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs GEN Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Genoa probable line-up vs Juventus: Mattia Perin, Mattia Bani, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello, Davide Zappacosta, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Domenico Criscito, Mattia Destro, Eldor Shomurodov