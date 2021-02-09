JUV vs INT Dream11 Predictions, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will be looking to sustain their narrow one-goal advantage when they take on Inter Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia 2020-21 semi-final. The fate of the semi-final affair between Juventus and Inter Milan still hangs in the balance and hence, the second-leg clash at the Allianz Stadium is expected to be a keenly-contested affair.

Juventus comes into this game with an advantage after having taken a 2-1 lead away from home in the first-leg.Inter Milan, on the other hand, have been a side which has been in good form as they have lost only twice in their last 18 matches across all competitions. Antonio Conte's men will be aware that they need to score at least two goals if they have any hope of making the final of the competition.

Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan game will commence at 01:15 am IST.

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India. The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on the respective social media pages of both the sides.

Wednesday, February 10 – 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Allianz Stadium.

JUV vs INT, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus possible starting line-up vs Inter Milan: Gianluigi Buffon; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs INT, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan possible starting line-up vs Juventus: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku