JUV vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2020-21 between Juventus vs Inter Milan: Juventus will be desperate to get all three points when they welcome Serie A champions Inter Milan to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, May 15. WithDerby d’Italia fixture this weekend, fifth-placed Juventus are aiming for a second successive win and keeping their hopes alive of a top-four finish. On the other hand, Inter Milan, having already won the league, will be aiming to breach the 90-point mark.

JUV vs INT Live Streaming

Most of the Serie A 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

JUV vs INT Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 15 at the Juventus Stadium, in Turin. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

JUV vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Achraf Hakimi

Midfielders: Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Marcelo Brozovic,

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs INT Probable XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic (GK); Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

