JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Serie A 2020-21, May 10 12:15 AM IST

JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Serie A 2020-21 between Juventus vs AC Milan: In what will be a crucial clash in the race for the top four, Juventus host AC Milan in Serie A on Monday at the Allianz Stadium. Both sides are tied on 69 points alongside Atalanta. Both sides were left trailing in the wake of Inter Milan’s coronation as the new Serie A champions last weekend. However, Andrea Pirlo’s side are ahead of Stefano Pioli’s side on goal difference. Going into the match both sides have a great chance of finishing in second place.

JUV vs MIL Live Streaming

Most of the Serie A 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

JUV vs MIL Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin. The game will start at 12:15 AM IST.

JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders: Alexis Saelemaekers, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Hakan Calhanoglu

Strikers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

JUV vs MIL Probable XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

AC Milan: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

