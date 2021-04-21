Juventus host relegation strugglers Parma on Thursday, April 22, at the Allianz Stadium. The hosts other than dealing with the fallout from the storm ripping through football’s elite – the European Super League, will look to get back to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat against Atlanta over the weekend. The Bianconeri are currently fourth in the Serie A standings with 62 points.
Parma, meanwhile, are on a four-match losing streak in the home league which has pushed them to the 19th position. They have 20 points to their name so far and will be hoping to make the most of the hosts current situation and emerge with a positive result.
The Serie A JUV vs PAR match will begin at 12:15 AM IST.JUV vs PAR Live Streaming
Serie A matches will be telecasted live on Sony Network, while live streaming is also available on SonyLIV.JUV vs PAR Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, April 22, at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin. The game will start at 12:15 AM IST.JUV vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo
Vice-Captain: Juan Brunetta
Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny
Defenders: Giuseppe Pezzella, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Jasmin Kurtic
Midfielders: Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Juan Brunetta
Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Valentin Mihaila, Paulo DybalaJUV vs PAR Probable XIs
Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Leonardo Bonucci , Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo , Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala
Parma: Simone Colombi (GK); Jasmin Kurtic, Daan Dierckx, Giacomo Ricci, Maxime Busi, Wylan Cyprien, Simon Sohm, Jacopo Dezi, Juan Brunetta, Valentin Mihaila, Mattia Sprocati
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here