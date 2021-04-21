Juventus host relegation strugglers Parma on Thursday, April 22, at the Allianz Stadium. The hosts other than dealing with the fallout from the storm ripping through football’s elite – the European Super League, will look to get back to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat against Atlanta over the weekend. The Bianconeri are currently fourth in the Serie A standings with 62 points.

Parma, meanwhile, are on a four-match losing streak in the home league which has pushed them to the 19th position. They have 20 points to their name so far and will be hoping to make the most of the hosts current situation and emerge with a positive result.

Serie A matches will be telecasted live on Sony Network, while live streaming is also available on SonyLIV.

The match will be played on Thursday, April 22, at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin. The game will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Juan Brunetta

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Giuseppe Pezzella, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Jasmin Kurtic

Midfielders: Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Juan Brunetta

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Valentin Mihaila, Paulo Dybala

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Leonardo Bonucci , Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo , Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

Parma: Simone Colombi (GK); Jasmin Kurtic, Daan Dierckx, Giacomo Ricci, Maxime Busi, Wylan Cyprien, Simon Sohm, Jacopo Dezi, Juan Brunetta, Valentin Mihaila, Mattia Sprocati

