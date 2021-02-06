JUV vs ROM Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will be looking to consolidate their position on the Serie A league table when they take on AS Roma at Allianz Stadium this weekend. The league is already tightly poised as leaders AC Milan only enjoy a slender two-point lead over their arch-rivals Inter Milan. At the same time, chasing the pack is AS Roma, Juventus and Napoli are not too far behind.

AS Roma, on the other hand, have a number of issues to deal with over the past few weeks. Now, they were able to close the signature of Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas. However, they will now need to dig deep if they want to come away with a positive result against an in-form Juventus.

The Serie A2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma game will commence at 10.30 pm IST.

JUV vs ROM Serie A 2020-21, Juventus vs AS Roma:Live Streaming

Juventus vs AS Roma match will telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

JUV vs ROM Serie A 2020-21, Juventus vs AS Roma: Match Details

Saturday, February 6 - 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)at Allianz Stadium.

JUV vs ROM, Serie A 2020-21 Juventus possible starting line-up vs AS Roma: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs ROM, Serie A 2020-21 AS Roma possible starting line-up vs Juventus: Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Davide Santon; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Borja Mayoral