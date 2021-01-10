JUV vs SAS Dream11 Team Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After a crucial victory at San Siro in midweek, Juventus are all set to welcome close challengers Sassuolo to Turin on Sunday. They are now determined to keep up the pressure on the league-leading Milan clubs.

Roberto De Zerbi side, on the other hand, will welcome after they lost to Genoa on Wednesday.

The title holders will not be able to avail the services of Alvaro Morata, Juan Cuadrado, and Alex Sandro, as all of them are injured.

For Sassuolo, striker Domenico Berardi, Fillipo Romagna, and Federico Ricci will all be unavailable for the Neroverdi due to injuries. Also, cenre-back Vlad Chiriches is still on four yellow cards and is one suspension away for missing out on the next match against Parma.

Juventus have been growing in confidence and they are favourites heading into the match against Sassuolo off to claim another three points.

JUV vs SAS Serie A, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Sassuolo

JUV vs SAS Serie A, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Sassuolo captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs SAS Serie A, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Sassuolo vice-captain: Francesco Caputo

JUV vs SAS Serie A, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Sassuolo goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

JUV vs SAS Serie A, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Sassuolo defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio

JUV vs SAS Serie A, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Sassuolo midfielders Federico Chiesa, Adrian Rabiot, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga

JUV vs SAS Serie A, Dream11 Team for Juventus vs Sassuolo strikers: Francesco Caputo, Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs SAS Serie A, Dream11 Juventus probable line-up vs Sassuolo: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Gianluca Frabotta; Federico Chiesa, Adrian Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs SAS Serie A, Dream11 Sassuolo probable line-up vs Juventus: Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Gregoire Defrel, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo