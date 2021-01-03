JUV vs UDI Dream11 Team Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The last two months have been poor for Andrea Pirlo and now, the pressure is mounting on him and he needs to get Juventus back on track. The defending champions have looked ordinary and they could well be out of the title race if results do not go in their favour. Already, they are behind AC Milan which makes this first match in 2021 against Udinese massive for them.

Udinese have been better this season and now, they would hope that their side could repeat this performance when both the sides locked horns in the reverse fixture when Juventus were stunned 2-1.

One positive development for Pirlo is that Juventus do not have any injury issues, and hence, he can choose from a fully-fit squad.

Udinese manager Luca Gotti, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Gerard Deulofeu, Thomas Ouwejan, and striker Stefano Okaka – who are all out owing to injury.

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese fixture will kick off at 1:15 am on Monday, January 4.

Juventus probable starting line-up vs Udinese: Wojciech Szczesny, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Udinese probable starting line-up vs Juventus: Juan Musso, Hidde ter Avest, Kevin Bonifazi, Samir, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar, Kevin Lasagna, Ignacio Pussetto