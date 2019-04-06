Juventus 2-1 AC Milan: Moise Kean Puts Race Storm Behind Him, Seals Comeback Win

Teenage striker Moise Kean struck again to give Juventus a late 2-1 win over AC Milan after their opponents had taken the lead and dominated most of the match on Saturday.Juve's win moved them 21 points clear at the top of Serie A and means they will wrap up an eighth successive Serie A title with seven games to spare if second-placed Napoli lose at home to Genoa on Sunday, the Turin side having the better head-to-head record.Krzysztof Piatek put fourth-placed Milan ahead in the 39th minute, slotting home from Tiemoue Bakayoko's pass after Juve lost possession.Paulo Dybala levelled on the hour when he won and converted a penalty before substitute Kean - the victim of alleged racist abuse in Tuesday's win at Cagliari -- netted in the 84th minute.