LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Juventus 2-1 AC Milan: Moise Kean Puts Race Storm Behind Him, Seals Comeback Win

Juve's win moved them 21 points clear at the top of Serie A and means they will wrap up an eighth successive Serie A title with seven games to spare if second-placed Napoli lose at home to Genoa on Sunday.

Reuters

Updated:April 6, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Juventus 2-1 AC Milan: Moise Kean Puts Race Storm Behind Him, Seals Comeback Win
Juventus' Moise Kean celebrates scoring their second goal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Teenage striker Moise Kean struck again to give Juventus a late 2-1 win over AC Milan after their opponents had taken the lead and dominated most of the match on Saturday.

Juve's win moved them 21 points clear at the top of Serie A and means they will wrap up an eighth successive Serie A title with seven games to spare if second-placed Napoli lose at home to Genoa on Sunday, the Turin side having the better head-to-head record.

Krzysztof Piatek put fourth-placed Milan ahead in the 39th minute, slotting home from Tiemoue Bakayoko's pass after Juve lost possession.

Paulo Dybala levelled on the hour when he won and converted a penalty before substitute Kean - the victim of alleged racist abuse in Tuesday's win at Cagliari -- netted in the 84th minute.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram