Juventus 2-1 AC Milan: Moise Kean Puts Race Storm Behind Him, Seals Comeback Win
Juve's win moved them 21 points clear at the top of Serie A and means they will wrap up an eighth successive Serie A title with seven games to spare if second-placed Napoli lose at home to Genoa on Sunday.
Juventus' Moise Kean celebrates scoring their second goal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Teenage striker Moise Kean struck again to give Juventus a late 2-1 win over AC Milan after their opponents had taken the lead and dominated most of the match on Saturday.
Krzysztof Piatek put fourth-placed Milan ahead in the 39th minute, slotting home from Tiemoue Bakayoko's pass after Juve lost possession.
Paulo Dybala levelled on the hour when he won and converted a penalty before substitute Kean - the victim of alleged racist abuse in Tuesday's win at Cagliari -- netted in the 84th minute.
