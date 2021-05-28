Juventus Coach Andrea Pirlo Leaving Serie A Club after a Single Season

Juventus announced on Friday that Andrea Pirlo will leave the Serie A club as coach after a single season.

Pirlo is departing after only one season. He took the Juventus hot seat right after Maurizio Sarri was sacked by the club.

Under Pirlo, Juventus scraped past Napoli to finish fourth and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. The former Italy international however led Juve to success in both the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia.

Massimiliano Allegri who was at the helm of Juventus 2014 and 2019 and led the club to five Scudetto titles, four Coppa Italia triumphs, as well as two Champions League finals is expected to make his return the club. The 53-year-old will be replacing Andrea Pirlo as the manager of the club.

