Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo on Barcelona's Lionel Messi: 'Never Saw Him as a Rival'

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice from the penalty spot to win his battle with rival Lionel Messi and guide Juventus to a 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday, earning the Italians top spot in Champions League Group G.

After the win, Ronaldo said he has always got on well with Messi and never saw him as a rival.

The former Real Madrid striker and his Argentina counterpart traded Ballon d'Or wins for a decade between 2008-2017 and were figureheads for the duelling Spanish giants, but there was only one winner at the Camp Nou as they met for the first time since Ronaldo's departure for Juve in 2018.

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus lost 2-0 at home against Barcelona in October without Ronaldo, sidelined with Covid-19 , but were greatly improved and earned the first Champions League away win against Barcelona since Bayern Munich triumphed in 2013.

Both sides, tied on 15 points, were assured of qualification before kick-off, but Juve's three-goal victory handed them a superior head-to-head record.

In fact, it was the first meeting between Ronaldo and Messi in more than two years, as Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018.

"I have always had a cordial relationship with Messi," Ronaldo told Movistar after the game. "As I have said before, for 12, 13, 14 years [I have been] sharing prizes with him.

"I never saw him as a rival. He always tried the best for his team and I tried the best for mine. I always got on well with him. I am sure he will say the same if you ask him.

"But we know in football people always look for a rivalry to create more excitement."

33-year-old Messi and Ronaldo have won the Ballon d'Or in 11 of the past 12 years between them, had came to define the El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid over the past decade.

Ronaldo said he hoped the win would provide an "injection of confidence" for a Juve team that are currently fourth in Serie A.

Barcelona were reeling from a 2-1 defeat by promoted minnows Cadiz on Saturday in La Liga but Ronaldo feels Messi is the 'same'.

"Messi is the same as ever [on the pitch]," he said. "Barcelona are in a difficult moment, but they are still Barca. I am sure they will come out of it. All teams have bad runs, but Barcelona are a very good team."

INFALLIBLE SNIPER

Leonardo Bonucci as full of praise for the 'infallible sniper'.

"When you have this desire to sacrifice yourself and an infallible sniper, like Ronaldo, you are sure you can win these matches," Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

"As we showed in the derby (win over Torino), if we play with this desire, we bring home the results we want. The next step is to do this in all our games."

Griezmann was critical of his own side after they fell to their first home Champions League group stage defeat since 2009.

"We were not good enough, they over-ran us in the first half, we lacked everything," he told Movistar.

"A lack of attitude, desire, wanting to run, defending, attacking, everything was bad."

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was also unhappy.

"There are two things, one thing is individual mistakes, and the other is how the team defends, these are different things," he said.

"Right now teams can score against us in any given moment. This is very tough, we need to come out of this, and work very hard."

