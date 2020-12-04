News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Football
    1-MIN READ

    Juventus Director Fabio Paratici Under Investigation Over Luis Suarez Case

    Luis Suarez (Photo Credit: AP)

    Luis Suarez (Photo Credit: AP)

    Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici had been placed under criminal investigation over an alleged attempt to speed up efforts to obtain Italian citizenship for Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.

    Serie A champions Juventus on Friday said their sporting director Fabio Paratici had been placed under criminal investigation over an alleged attempt to speed up efforts to obtain Italian citizenship for Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.

    Suarez, whose wife is of Italian descent, passed an exam in September at the University for Foreigners in Perugia as part of the naturalisation process needed for his potential transfer to the Serie A champions.

    Juventus, who hoped to sign him from Barcelona, needed him to acquire citizenship to avoid exceeding their permitted quota of non-EU players, but suspicions were quickly raised in the media that he was given preferential treatment.

    Juventus denied any wrongdoing, saying it was confident investigations would soon clarify Paratici’s position.

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...