Juventus Reaches Italian Cup Final After 0-0 Draw With Inter

TURIN, Italy: Juventus progressed to its sixth Italian Cup final in seven years after a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Atalanta hosts Napoli on Wednesday in the other semifinal after having drawn 0-0 in the first leg. The final is on May 19.

Juventus had won the first leg 2-1 last week, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring both goals for the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo also netted on Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Roma in the league, a day after celebrating his 36th birthday.

He was kept quiet in Turin, although the Juventus forward did go close on three occasions at the end of the first half.

Inter coach Antonio Conte has only had one success over his former club, with the Nerazzurri having beaten Juventus in the league last month.

