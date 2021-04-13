Jwala Gutta and Actor Vishnu Vishal Set to Get Married on April 22

Former Indian Badminton star Jwala Gutta and actorare set to tie the knot on April 22.

“We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness," Jwala Gutta wrote on social media post.

“With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear," they added.

Vishnu also took to Twitter to confirm, writing: “Life is a journey…. Embrace it… Have faith and take the leap… Need all your love and support as always," he said.

Vishnu and Jwala have been dating for a few years now. Back in September of 2020, on the occasion of the badminton player’s 37th birthday, Vishal proposed to her and took to social media to reveal how he arranged a ring in the middle of the night. After Vishnu surprised her travelling went all the way to Hyderabad, the badminton star announced their engagement.

